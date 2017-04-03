Easter in Lee Park Returns April 16

Easter in Lee Park, hosted by the Lee Park and Arlington Hall Conservancy and the City of Dallas returns April 16 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Real Housewife of Dallas’ LeeAnne Locken and lifestyle guru Steve Kemble will emcee the festivities.

Attendees are invited to bring a picnic basket and blanket for an afternoon of festivities including the famed Lee Park Pooch Parade, live music from The Gypsy Playboys and DJ Jen Miller, an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and food trucks.

Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome. However, retractable leashes are prohibited. Non-profit animal rescue organizations, including the SPCA and Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, will be on-site with adoptable pets.

At 2pm, the Lee Park Pooch Parade will meander down Turtle Creek Boulevard with winners selected by a panel of celebrity judges. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show, Best Group, Most Creative and Best Easter Inspired Outfit. Registration for the Pooch Parade is $10. Those interested in signing up may visit www.LeeParkConservancy.org.

“On behalf of the Lee Park and Arlington Hall Conservancy, we are beyond excited to again host Easter in Lee Park,” event chair Will Sale said. “The crowd at last years’ event proved that Dallas was ecstatic for the return of this beloved tradition.”

For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or call 214-446-4542.