Hop on over to Goar Park this Saturday for an eggstravaganza.

University Park's annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Other activities are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

Event activities will also include photos with the Easter Bunny, a petting zoo, face painting, bounce houses, snacks, and music. More than 10,000 Easter eggs will be spread across the park.

Remember to bring a basket.