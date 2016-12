Amy Wiencke, Kasia Hadlo, Eva Brandys, and Dr. Bruce Faulkner at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Amy Wienecke, Ewa Korzeniowska, and Kasia Hadlo at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Baron Buss and Eva Brandys at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Brian and Sabra Girard at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Charra Traub and Derek Ostek at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Erin Baker and Mary Merrifield at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Eva Brandys and Ewa Korzeniowska at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Eva Brandys, Jason Mooney (cellist), and Mark Landson (violinist) performing at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Eva Brandys, Michelle Edgar, and Juliette Sweda at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Eva Brandys performing at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Ewa Korzeniowska and Michelle Wagsjo at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Ewa Korzeniowska and Monica Kobylinsk at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Hysen Tmava, Naomi Diaz, and Eva Brandys at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Kim Jones and Nick Chamberlain at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Lainey Bernstein and Elise Stover at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Liam Furdyna and Kathleen Arrellano at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Mary Baldwin and Brian Smith at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Pedro Segura and Sandy Owens at the CD release celebration. (Photo by Thomas Garza)