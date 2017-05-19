Expect Dallas North Tollway Lane Closures

Motorists can expect more lane closures May 19 on the Dallas North Tollway as bridge inspections continue, Highland Park town officials advised.

Planned closures:

One southeast-bound left or right lane of Maple Avenue from Wycliff Avenue to Reagan Street will be closed daily between 9 and 11 a.m. At least one lane will remain open during the closure.

One northwest-bound left or right lane of Maple Avenue from Reagan Street to Wycliff Avenue will be closed daily between 11 a.m. and noon. At least one lane will remain open during the closure.

All lanes of Knight Street between Sylvester and Fairmount streets will be closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

Various north- and southbound lanes of Harry Hines Boulevard between south of Oak Lawn Avenue and Oak Lawn Avenue will be closed between 2 and 3:30 p.m. At least one lane will remain open during the closure.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed, if necessary.

View other NTTA lane closures and traffic related news at ntta.org under "Scheduled Lane Closures."