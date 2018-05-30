Fathers Day Event at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is celebrating Father’s Day weekend with barbecue and beer on June 16 - 17.

The weekend will feature beer samples, a cooking demonstration on how to prepare craft sausages, live music, puppet show and a grill showcase from Elliot's Hardware.

Additionally, Young Chefs Academy will present a parent and child hands-on cooking class in the demonstration kitchen on June 17 at 1 p.m.

"We still have beds bursting with blooms like impatiens, petunias, salvias, marigolds and zinnias for that perfect picture to mark the holiday with your family," said vice president of gardens Dave Forehand.

Families can take advantage of $2 hot dogs and $2 root beer floats at the Terrace Cafe. Barbecue and beer will also be available to purchase at Cafe on the Green on Saturday and Sunday. Garden guests are also welcome to enjoy a complimentary wild bird flight show at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn on June 17 at 10:30 a.m. Picnickers are also invited to bring food and drinks or enjoy dining in several picturesque locations throughout the 66-acre garden.

Father's Day Weekend Activities

Savor the Flavor Series: presented by Texas Woman's University Interns

When: June 16, 11 a.m. - noon

Where: A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion

Summer Smoothies - Simple, Flavorful and Nutritious - Use seasonal fruits and flavors to make thirst-quenching smoothies and treats. Free with paid garden admission.



Pegasus City Brewery

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 & 17

Where: A Tasteful Place - Two Sisters Overlook

Sample different beers from Pegasus City Brewery.

Legal Draft Beer Company

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 &a17

Where: A Tasteful Place - Two Sisters Overlook

Sample a variety of beers from Legal Draft Beer Company.

One Day Bakery

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 & 17

Where: A Tasteful Place - Two Sisters Overlook

Enjoy fresh baked goods available for purchase.

Pop Star Handcrafted Popsicles

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 & 17

Where: A Tasteful Place - Two Sisters Overlook

Guests can purchase handcrafted pops.

Elliot's Hardware: Grill Display

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 & 17

Where: A Tasteful Place - Two Sisters Overlook

Guests can enjoy looking at a variety of grills on display.

Live Music with Jonathan and Shannon Camacho

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16

Where: DeGolyer Pergola

Window to the Wild Bird Flight Show

When: 10:30 a.m. June 17

Where: Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn

Enjoy a 45-minute outdoor education flight training show with over five birds on the concert stage. Stick around at the end of the show for a meet and greet and Q A with the birds and trainers.

Just Encased Craft Sausage Grilling Demonstration

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17

Where: A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion

Guests can enjoy a cooking demonstration on how to prepare different types of craft sausages. Guests can purchase sausages from the Just Encased food truck located just outside of the Gary Goodwin Garden Gate at A Tasteful Place.

Live Music with Randy Vradenburg Guitarist

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17

Where: DeGolyer Pergola

Young Chefs Academy Presents Parent and Child Cooking Class

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 17

Where: A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion

This is a parent and child hands-on cooking class geared toward children ages 5 to 8 years old. Adults and children learn to prepare homemade pizza with a variety of toppings and get to eat and enjoy their creations at the end of the class (does not include garden admission). For more information and registration, visit http://www.dallasarboretum.org/named-gardens-features/a-tasteful-place.