HPDPS UPDATE: All Clear After Small Fire On Lomo Alto

UPDATE: All apparatus have cleared and 4200 Lomo Alto is now open, the Highland Park Department of Public Safety reports.

A structure fire in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive was reported Friday by Highland Park officials.

The area between Fairway and Bowser avenues was closed while fire officials from Highland Park and Dallas addressed the blaze. The fire was contained to one room in a multi-family unit.

The block will remained closed while officials search for an extension of the fire, per Lieutenant Lance Koppa of the Highland Park Department of Public Safety.

"We are checking for any fire extension and removing smoke from the unit and floor," Koppa said.