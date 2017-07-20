Former Crystal Charity Ball Chairman Joins Young Women’s Preparatory Network

Christie Carter, seasoned Dallas philanthropist, has been hired as the director of external affairs at Young Women’s Preparatory Network.

Carter will be in charge of developing key relationships with individuals in the community while strengthening visibility and engagement among constituents. Born and raised in Dallas, she is a graduate of Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Along with her many philanthropic endeavors throughout the Dallas community, she currently serves on many boards, including Dallas CASA, Community Partners Auxiliary, and the Dallas Chamber Symphony.

In addition to Carter, the Young Women’s Preparatory Network (YWPN) announced two new hires for newly created positions within the organization. Jeremy Cortez, former college bound advisor to the Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, has been hired as the director of alumnae relations, and Berta Fogerson, the second principal of the Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders, has been hired as the principal liaison.

Lynn McBee, CEO of YWPN, said, “I am thrilled to welcome such strong additions to our team! I have had the pleasure to work with all of them before, and I know they are incredible assets filled with experience and passion to meet the needs of our growing network of young women across the state of Texas.”

Founded in 2002, the Young Women’s Preparatory Network is a nonprofit agency that partners with public school districts across the state of Texas to operate the largest network of all-girl public college preparatory schools in the nation. The network has grown greatly over the last fifteen years, with eight schools throughout Texas and more than 1000 alumnae, with a 100-percent high school graduation rate and 100-percent college acceptance.