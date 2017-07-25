Friday Funeral Set for HPHS Grad Killed in Marine Plane Crash

A funeral honoring the life of Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden, a Highland Park High School graduate, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Church of the Incarnation, 3966 McKinney Ave. It will be followed by a 2:45 p.m. burial at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Snowden was one of 15 Marines killed during a July 10 military plane crash in Mississippi. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves immediately following his 2004 high school graduation. He graduated from Texas State University in 2010.

Friends and family who have spoken publically about him say his life centered around his love of God, country, family, and his native Texas. The Church of the Incarnation has established a memorial fund in his honor.

Investigators have yet to determine an exact cause of the crash.