Friends of UP Library Honors Moir as Volunteer of the Year

Friends of the University Park Public Library has donated $1.5 million to the city for library support since the library opened in its permanent location in The Plaza at Preston Center in January 2013. The most recent gift: $300,000 presented a few weeks ago at the Friends' annual meeting.

Irene “Tink” Moir received the Diane Galloway Volunteer of the Year award for her outstanding volunteer efforts over many years. Melissa Rieman will continue as president of the organization, and Renne Lokey will be president-elect during 2017-2018.

This coming January will mark the five-year anniversary of the library's location, so special events and programming are being planned for the coming year.

The Friends of the University Park Public Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds for and promote the library, provide volunteers to assist staff, and offer programs of interest to the community. The UP Public Library is free to all residents in University Park and the Highland Park Independent School District.