Girl Scouts to Honor First African American Woman in Space

Dr. Mae C. Jemison will be the keynote speaker at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon on Nov 3 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas representatives said they are thrilled to hear the first African American woman in space talk about her experiences.

The luncheon honors extraordinary women who have made significant contributions toward advancing opportunities for women.

Jemison served six years as a NASA astronaut. She is currently leading the 100 Year Starship program working to ensure human interstellar space travel to another star within the next 100 years. As founder of the Jemison Group, Inc., she created a consulting firm implementing the critical impact of socio-cultural issues when designing and implementing technologies.