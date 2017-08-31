Harvey Concerns Spark Dallas Gas Lines

As if Dallas needed another source of traffic congestion, motorists concerned about potential Hurricane Harvey-prompted fuel shortages have been lining up at area gas pumps.

We spotted lines on Lovers Lane coming east off the Tollway and on Lomo Alto Drive coming north as drivers sought to get into the Shell station at 4455 Lovers Lane.

Facebook posts and office emails have been warning of potential shortages with several coastal refineries shutdown in the aftermath of the storm.

D Magazine reports that some station owners expect to run dry before the end of the Labor Day weekend.

