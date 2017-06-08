Highland Park DPS Promotes Garber, Sitton

The retirement of Lt. John Lee after 24 years with the Highland Park Department of Public Safety has prompted two more promotions.

Joe Garber, a 17-year veteran of the department, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, while Zach Sitton was promoted to sergeant.

Sitton, who has 14 years in law enforcement, joined Highland Park in 2012.

With the promotions, Garber transferred from his position as training coordinator to the Operations Division.

Sitton transferred from operations to administration, where he will serve as the new training coordinator. He served in a similar role when he worked for the Midlothian Police Department.

Earlier this spring, the retirement of Capt. Tom Wendling after 35 years with the department created promotion opportunities for three officers: Capt. Greg Reynolds, Lt. Ryan Pursley, and Sgt. Jacob Mowrey.