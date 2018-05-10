Highland Park HS CASA Club Makes Big Donation

Can you imagine your teen giving up a Sunday to go door to door telling people about a non-profit and asking them to help?

That is exactly what a group of students from the Highland Park High School CASA Club do every year - then they donate the funds to help Dallas Casa advocate for kids in foster care.

Jake Kroencke presented a check for $5,350 to the Dallas CASA Board from the HP CASA Club.

Kroencke and his family have been involved since the inception of the HP CASA Club, which was the 2009-2010 school year – all three of his brothers were involved during their respective times at HPHS.