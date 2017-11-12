Highland Park Invites Residents to Library Town Hall Meeting

The Highland Park Harvey R. “Bum” Bright Library leaders have scheduled a public meeting on Wednesday to get input for a master plan, which is expected to shape programming at the library for years to come.

Residents are invited to share ideas regarding the types of services, activities, and content they want to see offered by the Library, officials said. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Armstrong Elementary School auditorium, 3600 Cornell Avenue.

“Highland Park’s library is a gem, but we need the public’s assistance and ideas about what they would like the library to be in the coming years and for new generations of Highland Park residents,” said Kortney Nelson, town librarian. “The Master Plan will expand and add to the library’s current collections and services.”

The library is partnering with The Ivy Group to assess the library’s present offerings and make recommendations for library services to meet 21st century expectations. The Library Master Plan will include short and long-term needs, priorities, and objectives to improve and grow the Library’s programs over the next several years.

Community input is vital to the Library as its staff develops the Library Master Plan for future library services, Nelson said. Before the end of the year, a survey will be available online (or in paper form at the library) as an additional avenue to collect input for the project.

For more information on the Library Master Plan project, go online or call 214-559-9400 during business hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.