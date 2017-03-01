Highland Park Town Council Sets March 3 as Employee Appreciation Day

by ·

Highland Park Mayor Pro Tem Bob Carter on Monday reads the Employee Appreciation Day Proclamation, designating March 3, 2017, as Employee Appreciation Day for town staff. (Photo by William Taylor)
Highland Park Mayor Pro Tem Bob Carter on Monday reads the Employee Appreciation Day Proclamation, designating March 3, 2017, as Employee Appreciation Day for town staff. (Photo by William Taylor)

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

Promoted Series

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« March 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Wed 01

Benini: Alla Geometria, exhibition at The Museum of Geometric and MADI Art

February 1 @ 11:00 am - April 23 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 01

The Archives at Bridwell Library

February 3 - June 30
Wed 01

Heroine of a Thousand Pieces: The Judith Mosaics of Lilian Broca

February 6 - April 23
Wed 01

Dance of Death at SMU Bridwell Library

February 6 @ 8:00 am - May 20 @ 8:00 am
Wed 01

Dance of Death at Bridwell Library

February 6 @ 8:00 am - May 20 @ 8:00 am