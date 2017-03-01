Highland Park Town Council Sets March 3 as Employee Appreciation Day

Highland Park Mayor Pro Tem Bob Carter on Feb. 27 read the Employee Appreciation Day Proclamation, designating March 3, 2017, as a day to honor town staff.

“We are extremely grateful to the mayor and Town Council for the recognition,” Lt. Lance Koppa, public information officer for Highland Park Department of Public Safety, said in an email. “Definitely a great place to work!”

The Town Council also recognized the Highland Park Library, which was awarded the 2016 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. Only 43 public library systems in the State of Texas earned this achievement.

“I highly encourage you to visit the Highland Park Library, a wonderful place for children, adults, and students working on a research project,” Koppa said. “The Library staff is extremely helpful, and they have always been spot-on with their recommendations for my 5-year-old son.”

For more information about the Highland Park Library visit here.