Highland Park Village LOCAL Returns

With a selected lineup of artisan goods, games, food vendors, live entertainment, and more, LOCAL returns to Highland Park Village by popular demand.

The village is known for it’s luxurious charm and big city vibes. There will be face painting for the kids and live performances by local musicians for all to enjoy.

Scheduled vendors include must-have designs by Diana’s small batch pickles, jellies, and relishes. Leather and ceramic goods, Becerra’s Tamales, and hand-churned body whips.

The market will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Highland Park Village.