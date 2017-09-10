Holmes Aquatic Center Goes to the Dogs by Staff Report · September 10, 2017 Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Patrons of University's Parks' Holmes Aquatic Center enjoyed one last pool day of the season and this one went to the dogs. Doggie Splash Day brings pet owners and their pooches out each year for some fun in the sun and the water. Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Dogs and their owners enjoy Doggie Splash Day at the Holmes Aquatic Center. (Photo by Dorothy Wood) Like Share email