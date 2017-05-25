HP Adjusts Trash Pickup for Memorial Day

The Memorial Day holiday will prompt temporary adjustments to sanitation collection in Highland Park, town officials announced.
Here's the garbage/brush collection schedule for May 29-June 2:
- Monday, May 29 - No pickup on Memorial Holiday
- Tuesday, May 30 - Monday garbage and brush will be picked up on Tuesday
- Wednesday, May 31 - Tuesday garbage and brush will be picked up on Wednesday, along with normal front collection and recycling pick up
- Thursday, June 1 - Normal Schedule
- Friday, June 2 - Normal Schedule