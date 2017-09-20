HP Extends Pool Hours to Sept. 30

Friday is the first day of fall, but the outside temps feel more like early summer. Don't forget, the HP pool has an extended season until Sept. 30. Extended season is contingent on the water being at least 78 degrees.

Swim lanes open for lap swim:

Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Open swim:

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool is located at 3801 Lexington Ave. within Davis Park. Usage is for HP residents, but guests are also permitted when accompanied by a resident.

For more questions, call the pool at 214-559-7006.