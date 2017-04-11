HP Library Closed Easter Weekend

Planning to do some reading Easter weekend? Better check out your books before then.

The Highland Park Library will be closed April 15 for the Easter holidays and resume normal hours – 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – on April 18.

Patrons can still check out eBooks from OverDrive, downloadable audiobooks from OneClickDigital, and digital magazines from Zinio on the Library’s website. Also, they can access online databases on the Library’s website. All that’s needed is a library card number and PIN, which is the last four digits of the library card number.

Return library materials to the book drop on St. Johns Drive. For more information on the Library’s hours and/or downloadable materials, visit hplibrary.info or call 214-559-9400 Tuesday-Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.