HP Resident Tests Positive for West Nile

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) confirmed that a resident in zip code 75205 in Highland Park tested positive for West Nile Virus.

DCHHS stated the individual was diagnosed with West Nile Fever. Due to medical confidentiality and privacy, DCHHS does not provide any additional identifying information.

In following the guidelines listed in the town’s Mosquito Control Policy, the parks department will conduct ground spraying measures each night until Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The mosquito ground spraying measures will take place on the northeast side of town only (Quadrant C on the attached map).

