HP Salutes 2016 Town Employees of The Year

Highland Park Mayor Joel T. Williams III with assistance from Mimi Tafel, serving as “mayor for the day” on April 24, recognized the town’s 2016 employees of the year.

The honorees:

Tom Devitt, public works maintenance worker III, Town Services Department (Sewer)

Jessica Russell, public safety officer, Department of Public Safety

Gerri Robeson, Municipal Court clerk, Municipal Court

Kathy Hannon, secretary to the director/custodian of records, Department of Public Safety

Rodell Byrd, sergeant, Department of Public Safety

David Ferguson, engineer assistant, Engineering Department



Mimi earned the opportunity to serve as “mayor for the day” during the Bradfield Elementary School’s PTA auction on Feb. 25.

On April 24, she led the council in the Pledge of Allegiance and presided over the meeting with Williams instructing her when to read text from the agenda, open public hearings, and offer opportunities for members of the council and public to speak.