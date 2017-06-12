HP Summer Reading Event Promotes Community Service

The Highland Park Library and the Highland Park Department of Public Safety will host a summer reading event from 10- 11 a.m. Friday at Prather Park.

The event will provide an opportunity for children to discover and learn how to “Build a Better World” through community service. HPDPS officers will be present to meet with children and explain the various components of public safety. Children will participate in a series of fun, educational, and informative crafts.

The event is free and open to children of all ages and their caregivers. Children may register for the Library’s Summer Reading Club at the event.

The summer event series is sponsored by Christine McKenny and Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.