HPHS Alum, Director Invites Residents to Red Carpet Film Premiere

by ·

Follow:

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« August 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 04

Bridwell Library Exhibition: Devotional Printing in France, Seventeenth through Nineteenth Centuries

July 1 - September 24
Fri 04

Shakespeare in the Park: Quixote

July 4 @ 8:15 pm - August 4 @ 10:00 pm
Fri 04

Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses

July 19 - August 4
Fri 04

Highland Park Village LOCAL

July 21, 2017 @ 8:00 am - June 20, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Mon 07

Mindful Mondays

August 7 @ 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm