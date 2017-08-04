HPHS Alum, Director Invites Residents to Red Carpet Film Premiere

The public is invited to the red carpet premiere of Marco Bottiglieri’s first feature film, Color Me You, on Sunday at Studio Movie Grill on West Technology Boulevard. The red carpet will roll out at 5:30 p.m., followed by the movie screening at 7 p.m.

Bottiglieri is a Highland Park High School alumnus who boasts numerous awards in the filmmaking industry.

Color Me You is the story of Kat Abernathy, a woman conflicted between honoring her artistic passion to paint, or to carry on her family’s legacy by pursuing law.

“This is not an exclusive showing, it is for everyone to see,” Bottiglieri said. “I believe movies are meant to be seen.”

Get your tickets at https://bowlofspaghettientertainment.ticketspice.com/color-me-you-red-carpet-premiere.