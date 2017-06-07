HPHS Junior Earns Aubrey Pollard Award

Boy Scout Troop 70 recently named Highland Park High School junior Nathan Smith the Aubrey Pollard Award recipient. This honor is given annually to the Scout who most typifies the Scout oath and law during the preceding school year. It is named after a former Troop 70 Scout who was killed in action during the Korean War, and was first awarded in 1951.

Nathan became an Eagle Scout last year and has since received the Gold Palm, earning 10 merit badges beyond those needed to achieve Eagle. Additionally, he has been a leader in the troop serving as the senior patrol leader for the 2016-17 school year.

Nathan is the son of Doug and Madeleine Smith of University Park.