Hundreds Take Place in UP “Eggstravaganza” [PHOTO GALLERY]

Dressed in pale pinks, blues, and other spring colors, children dashed across Goar Park this past Saturday morning for the annual University Park Eggstravaganza.Ten-thousand Easter eggs covered the lawns – and according to city officials, were gone in 60 seconds.

If you missed out on the fun, or just want to relive it, the Dallas Arboretum is hosting a weekend full of activities (click here to read more), Easter pictures, brunch, and tons of egg-citing games and programs.

More than 4,000 people are expected to gather at Oak Lawn Park on April 1 for the 52nd annual Easter in the Park celebration (click here to read more). And, Ursuline Academy is hosting its Easter egg hunt March 31 on the front lawn (click here to read more).