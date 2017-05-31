Jesuit Freshman Earns Eagle Honors

Jesuit freshman and University Park resident Will Florer, 15, recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout. His project for Troop 82 benefited Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.

Florer designed and built 10 custom-painted lapboards to be used by patients in the Nephrology Department. He also donated $1,000 to the Child Life Department.

The children who visit the hemodialysis unit at Children’s are connected to a dialysis machine for up to 4-6 hours at a time. They must remain in their chairs during treatment. The lapboards allow them to better participate in activities.

Florer chose Children’s as his beneficiary because his special needs brother had 2 brain surgeries there as a baby. Since the hospital has served his family in many ways, he felt like this was a wonderful way to give something meaningful back to Children’s.