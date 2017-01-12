JLD to Host Volunteer Fair at NorthPark

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) will host their annual community volunteer fair and grant presentation on Saturday Feb. 4, an opportunity for the public to connect with the nonprofits the JLD supports and sign up for volunteer commitments.

The morning will start with a grant presentation at 9 a.m. in NorthCourt at NorthPark Center, where the JLD will present grants to 39 nonprofit agencies supported by its 2016-17 Community Program, and continue with a volunteer fair until 4 p.m.

Each agency to receive a grant falls into one of JLD’s six “issue areas”: arts and cultural enrichment, education, family preservation, health, poverty intervention, and violence intervention.

Kids in the Kitchen, a JLD project that educates children and parents about health and nutritition, will keep kids entertained with face painting, balloon artists, a kid’s yoga demo, and personal chef hat decorating.