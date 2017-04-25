Kenneth T. Novice Named Dallas Summer Musicals President

Dallas Summer Musicals, Inc. (DSM) named Kenneth T. Novice its new president. He will begin May 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ken to Dallas as the next President of the Dallas Summer Musicals,” DSM Board Chair Tedd Munselle said. “His experience is the perfect blend of what DSM needs to continue to excel at what we do best, and to build upon our storied history as a leader in the Dallas arts community.”

Novice previously served as managing director of Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse and Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, CA. His career includes stints with organizations similar to DSM, including San Diego’s The Old Globe and New York’s Circle Repertory Theatre. Novice also served as head of theatre management, designing curriculum, and teaching courses for the California State University Long Beach Theatre Management MFA/MBA program.

“On my first visit to Dallas Summer Musicals I was immediately impressed by the dedication, pride and passion of the board of directors,” Novice said. “Dallas Summer Musicals has been the crown jewel of the Dallas arts community for decades; the opportunity to lead this venerable company into the future with new partner Broadway Across America and the dedicated board and staff is an honor.”

David Hyslop has served as DSM’s interim managing director since May 2016 while the board of directors searched for a permanent president. He will stay on in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are extremely grateful for all that David has done for DSM over the last year. His extensive experience and contacts in the arts community in Dallas and across the country have been invaluable to DSM,” Munselle said. “David provided significant leadership, as well as a calm voice of reason, to DSM and our board, and helped provide stability and leadership to the organization throughout this transition.”

Dallas Summer Musicals’ 2016-2017 season continues with Circis 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus May 23 – June 4, 2017. It will conclude with The Bodyguard, July 18-30, 2017.

For more information, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org, or call 800-745-3000.