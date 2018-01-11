Kramer Elementary to Showcase Northhaven Homes

The Arthur Kramer Elementary PTA has set the date for its second annual Northhaven Home Tour.

The home tour is presented by the school's parent-teacher association to showcase the neighborhoods surrounding their award-winning school. Event planners say, "O=over the years, these neighborhoods have and continue to play a vital role in the dynamic that is North Dallas. Multiple generations of families have chosen to return to these neighborhoods, raise families, and attend Arthur Kramer Elementary."

The tour is scheduled for April 4 and will begin in the Northaven Road area. The cost to attend is $25, and information about the tour can be found at northhavenhometour.com

Funds raised will benefit the Kramer ELementary PTA.