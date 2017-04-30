La Fiesta to Present Duchesses at French-Themed Gala

Select young ladies who have just completed their freshman year of college will make their formal entrance into society at La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas’ annual presentation gala on June 10 at the Fairmont Hotel.

This year’s “La Fete Royale” theme will feature a beaucoup of French-inspired food, fashion, and flair amidst the presentation of 40 duchesses.

The gala, chaired by Rebecca Gregory and Nancy Monning, will also benefit numerous Park Cities charities, including:

CARE (Chemical Awareness Resources & Education), Connecting Point of Park Cities, The Elisa Project, The Family Place – The Be Project, Friends of the University Park Public Library, Habitat for Humanity – HPHS Campus Chapter, Highland Park Literary Festival, HP Arts, HPHS Community Service Council, HPHS Science Festival, HPHS Student Emergency Fund, Moody Family YMCA Youth and Government, and the Park Cities Heritage House at Dallas Heritage Village.

Click here to view more photographs from this event.