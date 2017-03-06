La Madeleine Founder Honored by Freedoms Foundation

La Madeleine founder Patrick Esquerré was honored by the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge for his efforts with Kid Vision for life, an organization working to help low income students with vision correction.

Esquerré received the George Washington Honor Medal Award for going above and beyond. He partnered with eyeglasses manufacturer Essilor, helping Kids Vision for Life expand. In nine major areas in Texas and across the US, the program has provided more than 415,000 screenings and more than 105,000 pairs of glasses.

Esquerré previously served as board member for KERA, CASA, and the North Texas Food Bank. He has received the PBS Humanitarian Award, Inc. Magazine’s Entrepreneur on the Year, and named a Top 50 Power Player by Nation’s Restaurant News. In 2004, he was awarded the L’Ordre National du Merite for distinguished civil and military achievements in France.