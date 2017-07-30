Landmarks

by ·

  • 1. Lakeside Park - Teddy Bear Statues
    1. DSC_0081
  • 2. Ashley Priddy Memorial Fountain
    2. Preston Fountain
  • 3. Santiago Calatrava “Wave” Sculpture at SMU Meadows Museum
    3. Wave
  • 4. Mark di Suvero “Ad Astra” sculpture at NorthPark Center
    NorthPark Center on Friday, March 10, 2017.
  • 5. Ursuline Statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
    5. 522467_400976786610940_919246549_n
  • 6. Highland Park Pharmacy
    6. HP Pharmacy
  • 7. Jesuit Giant Fiberglass Pegasus Sculpture
    7. Jesuit Art
  • 8. Strait Lane
    8. DSC_9969
  • 9. Landmark’s Inwood Theatre
    9. Inwood
  • 10. The Wall at Forest Lane
    10. Brent Herling - Mural Wall - 2016-3
  • 11. Highland Park City Hall
    11. Highland Park City Hall
  • 12. Highland Park Village Theatre
    12. EDITED People's Choice - People Newspapers - 2017-4
  • 13. Preston Royal Sign
    13. Preston Royal Sign

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Latest in Business

Fill out my online form.

Our Columnists

Recent Comments

THIS MONTH’S ISSUE

Events Calendar

« July 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 30

Bridwell Library Exhibition: Devotional Printing in France, Seventeenth through Nineteenth Centuries

July 1 - September 24
Sun 30

Shakespeare in the Park: Quixote

July 1 @ 8:15 pm - August 1 @ 10:00 pm
Sun 30

Dallas CASA Parade of Playhouses

July 14 - July 30
Sun 30

Highland Park Village LOCAL

July 21, 2017 @ 8:00 am - June 20, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Mon 31

Mindful Mondays

July 31 @ 6:00 pm - 6:45 pm