Largest Menorah Lighting in Texas Set for Thursday

The Jewish Community Center of Dallas (The J) and Chabad of Dallas will co-sponsor a free menorah lighting event at 4 p.m. Thursday on The J’s campus, 900 Northaven Road, Dallas. Community member will light the 32-foot-tall menorah, which sponsors say is the largest in Texas. It will be lit nightly until Jan. 2.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy Hanukkah favorites including latkes (fried potato pancakes) and jelly doughnuts. These fried foods are traditionally served during Hanukkah to represent the miracle of the oil that burned for eight days according to Jewish scripture.

“We love celebrating Hanukkah in a big way,” said The J’s CEO Artie Allen. “Our 32-foot-tall menorah is our Texas-sized tribute to the holiday.”

