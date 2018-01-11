Laura Bush Foundation Awards Grants to Libraries Damaged by Harvey

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries announced today the first round of 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative grants totaling more than $850,000 will be distributed to 17 school libraries damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.

“Just like we did after Hurricane Katrina, The Laura Bush Foundation is committed to rebuilding school library collections that have been devastated during disasters we witnessed last fall,” Laura Bush said. “As a former librarian, I know school libraries are important to improving student achievement, and with the first round of grants from the 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative, these schools can start on the path to full recovery.”

The schools receiving grants will also benefit from discounts on new books and materials generously offered by Scholastic Inc., Follett School Solutions, and Mackin Educational Resources, according to a news release.

In response to a shattering season of storms and wildfires, The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries established the 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative to help rebuild school libraries that were damaged or destroyed in recent natural disasters in Texas, Florida, California, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition to directing $1 million of its resources to the 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative, the foundation continues to fundraise for the school library rebuilding efforts. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, and grants will continue to be awarded all over the Nation to help replace book and print collections in America’s school libraries.

“We will continue to fundraise tirelessly for the 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative, and I encourage librarians

in regions that have seen disaster to apply for funding,” said Bush. “To everyone affected,

you have the support of your neighbors from across the nation, and we know that with your hard work

and can-do spirit, your schools and communities will thrive again.”

The 2017 Disaster Relief Initiative

FIRST ROUND GRANT RECIPIENTS

AC Blunt Middle School—Aransas Pass, TX

True Cross Catholic School—Dickinson, TX

Galena Park Elementary School—Galena Park, TX

Beth Yeshurun Day School—Houston, TX

Lutheran South Academy—Houston, TX

S.C. Red Elementary School—Houston, TX

Hull-Daisetta Elementary School—Hull, TX

Mauriceville Elementary—Orange, TX

Little Cypress Elementary School—Orange, TX

Orangefield Elementary School—Orange, TX

Brundrett Middle School—Port Aransas, TX

Port Aransas High School—Port Aransas, TX

Olsen Elementary—Port Aransas, TX

Little Bay Primary—Rockport, TX

Henderson Middle School—Sour Lake, TX

Vidor Middle School—Vidor, TX

Oak Forest Elementary School—Vidor, TX