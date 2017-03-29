Leah Still to Headline Heroes & Handbags With Her Mother Channing Smythe

Leah Still, the daughter of Channing Smythe and NFL star Devon Still, will headline the 12th Annual Heroes & Handbags event on March 31 at the Ritz Carlton.

Heroes for Children is a nonprofit that provides financial and social assistance to families with children battling cancer.

In 2015, four-year-old Leah was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer and given a 50 percent chance to live. Today she has been cancer-free for more than a year. Now Leah and her family are on a mission to help other families with children battling cancer.

“We are honored to have Leah Still and her mother Channing Smythe as our special guests at this year’s Heroes and Handbags event,” Heroes for Children co-founder and executive director Larissa Linton said.

“Leah has been such an inspiration to us all, and I am thrilled that guests at this year’s event will have the unique opportunity to learn more about her brave battle.”

The luxury handbag auction and luncheon will be chaired by Stacy Kelly, Tracy Rathbun and honorary chair Alison Malone. For more information, visit www.heroesforchildren.org.