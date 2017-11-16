Legacy award given to Adlene Harrison

In recognition of her perseverance and dedication to helping others, Preston Hollow resident Adlene Harrison has received the Carmen Miller Michael Legacy Senior Communities Award.

Carmen Miller Michael, a leading psychologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center and longtime community mental health advocate, died Dec. 1, 2013, at 87.

“I was privileged to know and be friends with Carmen throughout my life and always considered her dedication to the betterment of others as the standard for which to live my own life,” Harrison said.

The Legacy Senior Communities presented Harrison the award in November.

Officials for the nonprofit said they created the honor to pay tribute to Michael’s pioneering spirit, unshakeable sense of justice, and compassion in advancing improved quality of life for people dealing with aging, mental illness, and cognitive challenges.

“Adlene is an incredible resource and has helped so many people over the years,” said Maddy Unterberg, who chaired the selection committee. “And like Carmen, she is a woman with a pioneering spirit who is always at the forefront of making a difference for others.”

Harrison, the first Jewish and first female mayor of Dallas, has been integral to the Legacy Senior Communities since joining the Friends of Golden Acres auxiliary board, which raised money and provided special programs during the 1960s, according to a news release.

— Staff report