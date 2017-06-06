Local Artist’s Reception to Benefit SPCA

Turtle Creek artist and Half Price Books wholesale sales representative Hillary Higgins will show new works in charcoal and oil during a reception from 5-8 p.m. June 9 in the Community Room at the Half Price Books Dallas flagship store, 5803 E. Northwest Highway. Refreshments will be served. A portion of each sale will benefit SPCA of Texas.

Higgins’ artwork exhibits photorealistic draughtsmanship and narrative storytelling through animal allegories based on idioms and literature. Creating art for 25 years, she majored in sculpture at the University of North Texas and developed strength in photorealistic draughtsmanship with a focus on animal anatomy, the natural world and architecture.Charcoal and paper have long been Higgins’ media of choice. In the past two years she has also worked worked with oil canvases. She believes artists should take continuing instruction and choose occasional classes when there’s something specific to achieve.

Higgins’ images are narrative, immersed in allegory and idiom, literature and nursery rhyme. Anthropomorphic scenes of animals just doing what humans are bound to do are rendered with energy, movement, and muscle. The flare of a jackrabbit’s nostril and the kick of its leg have physical impact.

“I recognize we can’t possibly completely understand what an animal is thinking,” Higgins said. “However sometimes, when we look into their eyes, we feel a visceral connection and a sense that we are the same.”