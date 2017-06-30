Local Homeless Youths Aspire for Higher Education

Rainbow Days, Inc. and University of Texas at Dallas hosted the 22nd annual Kids’ University summer camp Graduation Ceremony on June 22 at the UTD campus.
Through diverse classroom experiences such as robotics, geology, engineering and more, Kids’ University teaches participants to aim for higher learning, while improving their academic, social and developmental skills. On the final day of each Kids’ University session, children wore brightly colored caps and gowns and walked the stage to receive their Kids’ University diplomas from UT Dallas Vice President of Diversity and Community Engagement Dr. George W. Fair. Graduates also heard commencement speeches from prominent and inspiring community figures like Tory Gant from Just Say YES and Robert Barkers, an American Airlines First Officer.
Kids’ University gives over 300 local homeless children and youth a positive, rewarding and educational summer camp experience. As they explore different career opportunities throughout the week, Kids’ University attendees will be exposed to a collegiate environment and the value of higher education in their lives.