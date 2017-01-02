Longtime North Texas Food Bank Leader Jan Pruitt Dies

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced Monday that its former president and CEO, Jan Pruitt, died at age 63. She stepped down from her role Dec. 15 after leading the organization for 20 years.

Pruitt spent more than a year undergoing cancer treatment. She’d recently stopped in order to spend time with family and friends at home.

“Jan was a one-of-a-kind leader whose spirit and passion for feeding our hungry neighbors will continue to live in each of us as we fulfill her extraordinary legacy through the mission of the Food Bank,” NTFB Board Chair Tom Black said. “We will all miss her more than words can say, as we hold her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Funeral details have yet to be released. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the NTFB.