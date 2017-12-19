Mad Hatters Tea Theme Revealed

If you don't have a parasol now would be the time to buy one.

The theme for the 30th annual Mad Hatters Tea was revealed to a room full of former chairs oohing and aahing about the idea of men in blue blazers and straw hats, and women in elegant, long flowing dresses wearing hats with ribbons.

The Gilded Age serves to bring to mind most notedly, Newport, Rhode Island. Mark Twain coined the term "Gilded Age" for those living in Newport. During this period of time, mansions and gorgeous seaside gardens were developed, such as The Breakers, Beechwood, Rosecliff, and others were built and owned by tycoon moguls (and, of course, sophisticated ladies) of the era - the Vanderbilts, the Astors, and others. Tea was held in the parlors and dances every night.

So mark your calendars for April 12 to join 450 ladies and gents who travel from all over the country – sometimes farther – to celebrate spring in Dallas.

The event will be held at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. It will benefit the Women's Council of the Dallas Arboretum and A Woman's Garden.

Since its inception in 1982, the Women's Council has supported the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. It funded and continues to develop and maintain A Woman's Garden, the only public garden in the nation built by women and dedicated to the universal spirit of women.

Individual patron tickets begin at $350. A limited number of individual tickets at $250 will be available through the website in Spring 2018 at www.womenscouncildallasarboretum.org Underwriting opportunities and naming sponsorships are available. Contact Sharon Ballew, First Vice-President Fundraising, at [email protected] or 214-282-1595.