Mad Hatter’s Tea to Celebrate 29 Years

Benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and A Woman’s Garden, the 29th Annual Mad Hatter’s Tea will take place April 27 at the Dallas Arboretum. The tea may be best known for the gorgeous and over-the-top hats worn by the women in society. Amy Warren and Amanda Hill will serve as this year’s honorary chairs.

Attendance for the even has grown, with people now traveling from as far as California. Fashion icon Rachel Zoe will be the celebrity guest. She is known for her effortless glamour and style to the stars. Zoe has been a clothes designer, author, and editor for The Zoe Report.

Dallas’ own Tootsies will highlight spring and summer trends produced by Jan Strimple.

Attended by over 450 people in the past, the Women’s Council is looking forward to what is to come.