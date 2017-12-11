Make Sure the Lost Boys Have a Happy Birthday

You won't want to lose your invitation to the eighth annual Birthday Party for the Lost Boys of Sudan.

Friends of the Lost Boys, a local nonprofit that provides outreach and financial support to the refugees, is collecting new or gently used items between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5 for the celebration, and they need help.

For those who don’t know their story, the Lost Boys are orphans who became separated from their families during the Sudanese civil war, and eventually made their way to the United States to start a new life. About 100 of them still live in the Dallas area, where they have tried with varying degrees of success to adjust to American life. Since very few of them have birth records, they each have been assigned a birth date of Jan. 1.

To celebrate their collective birthdays, the Friends of the Lost Boys organization is hosting its eighth annual birthday party for the Lost Boys and their families on January 6th. The organization will set up a store where they can choose needed items from donations listed below.

You can drop off items at the following addresses: 3515 Rosedale, 4141 Normandy, or 3101 Beverly. All donations are tax-deductible. For more information, call Deanna at 214-681-2121, Dawn 214-520-0980, or Lois 214-533-1470.

Popular items (new or gently used, please):

Men's clothing sizes 32-36 waist, medium and large sweaters, jackets

Shirts need to be 33/34 sleeve length minimum (long arms typically)

Blazers, coats 38-44

Shoes sizes 9.5-13

Belts 34-38

Women's clothing size 4-12 (smaller sizes are needed more than size 12)

Sweaters and jackets

Ladies shoes 6-11

Children clothing up to teenage for boys and girls

Like new toys

Bedding – blankets, sheets – twin, full, or queen (few king beds)

Towels

Household items especially cleaning products, laundry soap

Toiletries – toothpaste, shaving cream, deodorant

Gift cards to Walmart or Target

No need for decorative accessory items for the house

No need for TV’s or furniture

Computers- laptop or desktop that can process for college work