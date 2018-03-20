March brings to Dallas the acclaimed exhibition of Laura Owens

Mark your calendars for the exciting Spring openings at the Dallas Museum of Art.

March brings to Dallas the acclaimed touring exhibition of American artist Laura Owens after its successful opening at the Whitney Museum of American Art.

Laura Owens has been praised by national and international publications withThe Art Newspaper calling the show "tremendous", and The New York Times called the show "superb" dubbing Owens an "innovative explorer."

The most comprehensive exhibition of Owen's 20-year career opens March 25 at the DMA and runs through July 29.

The DMA organized exhibition The Power of Gold: Asante Royal Regalia from Ghana will shine bright this spring when it opens on April 15.

The exhibition is inspired by five works from the DMA collection and will explore approximately 200 gleaming gold items of regalia. The exhibition features loans from national and international public and private collections including highlights from the Brooklyn Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and British Museum. The Power of Gold, on view through August 12, marks the first exhibition in three decades highlighting Asante regalia.