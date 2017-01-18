Marcia Clark to Headline Planned Parenthood Awards Luncheon

Marcia Clark, the criminal lawyer famous for prosecuting O.J. Simpson and other high-profile trials during her tenure at the Los Angeles D.A. office, will give the keynote address at the Dallas Planned Parenthood Annual Awards Luncheon.

Clark, who featured in the Oscar-tipped 2016 documentary OJ: Made in America and was portrayed by Sarah Paulson – who won an Emmy for the role – in the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson, is now being hailed as a “feminist hero” who faced sexism from the media and in the courtroom. She is also a bestselling author.

The luncheon will take place Wednesday March 8 at the Omni Dallas Hotel and will be chaired by Lindsay Billingsley and Laura Wright.

Stephanie March, a Texas actress who introduced Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards at last year’s luncheon, will present Clark and longtime WFAA anchor Gloria Campos will emcee the event.

Recipients of awards including The Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award, The Gertrude Shelburne Volunteer of the Year Award, and The Katherine Ripley Award for Media will be announced prior to the luncheon.

Proceeds from the luncheon support Planned Parenthood’s essential healthcare and health education services to women, men, and young people in Central North Texas.

Planned Parenthood’s four Dallas County health centers see 15,000 patients annually. Across Texas, 85,000 patients visit health centers each year for clinical breast exams, HIV tests, cervical cancer screenings, birth control and other healthcare and education services.

Since Texas decided last month to defund Planned Parenthood last month, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has received more than a thousand donations totaling nearly 1 million dollars, according to PPGT’s vice president of external affairs, Sarah Wheat.

“This is more than twice the amount raised during this time period last year, which shows a huge spike in support from our community,” Wheat announced. PPGT has also had more than 300 Texans sign up to volunteer for the cause.

Sponsorships for the 2017 Dallas Planned Parenthood Annual Awards Luncheon range from $1,850 to $50,000.

Individual tickets are $150. Information and reservations here or at 214-302-8382.