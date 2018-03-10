Marcia Gay Harden Joins Arts & Letters Live Season

The Dallas Museum of Arts has announced the addition of Academy and Tony Award-winning actress and author Marcia Gay Harden to the impressive 27th season of DMA Arts & Letters Live.

Harden, a fan favorite of the Museum’s literary and performing arts series, will return to the DMA on May 4 to discuss her book "The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers." The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Museum’s Horchow Auditorium.

With "The Seasons of My Mother: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Flowers," Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden takes on her most important role to date: gatekeeper of memories. "The Seasons of My Mother" is a beautifully rendered portrait of two lives – Marcia’s own, and that of her mother Beverly, an accomplished practitioner of ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement, who struggles with Alzheimer’s disease.

"The Seasons of My Mother" is a richly layered, moving tribute to a remarkable woman and to the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter. A beacon for anyone who has ever loved through loss, this book reminds us that while memory might fade or be stolen, “What still exists is love. It is omnipresent.” The wisdom, generosity, and grace of her mother – portrayed so eloquently by Marcia in these pages – urge all of us to honor the past, live fully in the present, and look to the future with hope.

For details and ticket prices, visit DMA.org/ALL.