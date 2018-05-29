Meadows Museum Announces Masterpiece Gala

The Meadows Museum will hold its inaugural Masterpiece Gala on Oct. 13.

The gala will be chaired by Pilar Henry, with Peggy and Carl Sewell serving as honorary chairs.

Taking inspiration from the work of the Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, the theme of this year’s gala is The Color of Dreams.

The black-tie event will include a cocktail reception on the plaza featuring dance performances by SMU students, a seated dinner in the Museum’s galleries, and a musical performance afterward.

Gala attendees will also have the opportunity to view the exhibition Dalí: Poetics of the Small, 1929–1936.

Proceeds from the Gala will launch an endowment fund for the museum’s director of education position.

For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org.