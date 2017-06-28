Medical City Cancer Patient’s Vacation Wish Comes True

Last month, Medical City Dallas and Make-A-Wish North Texas surprised an 11-year-old pediatric cancer patient with a beach vacation.

Alex suffers from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer that develops from cells in the lymphatic system. Her wish was to stay in an overwater bungalow, spend time with her family, and dive into the ocean.

Medical City nurses, along with Alex’s parents, Cody and Brandy, helped reveal the surprise. When Alex arrived at the hospital, she we greeted by a flash mob in the lobby letting her know that her dream vacation was now a reality.