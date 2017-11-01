Mercy Street Founder Trey Hill Begins Transition to Park Cities Presbyterian

During the next nine months, Mercy Street founder Trey Hill will gradually step into a new role: senior director of urban missions at Park Cities Presbyterian Church.

"God has planted a deep burden in me to care for the poor and marginalized in our city," Hill said. "For the last 15 years, I have been seeking to do that by investing in the futures of kids from west Dallas. In this new role, I will be pursuing the calling but taking a broader look at the issues of justice and mercy in the whole city of Dallas."

According to the PCPC website, the philosophy or the urban missions ministry is to lead the congregation in serving the poor and needy of Dallas by changing lives through spiritual, physical, and social assistance.

Dennis Roosien, urban missions committee chairman at PCPC, says on the church's website, "Our partner ministries are places where we can effectively present grace and mercy to the hungry, the homeless, those in a crisis pregnancy, those emerging from prison, or to those otherwise left to grow up without the influence of Christian parents, teachers, or friends."

Hill founded Mercy Street more than 14 years ago and will step out of his current CEO role and onto the Mercy Street board of directors, according to a press release.

During the transition, Hill will oversee the completion of the church's sports complex and provide direction for the expansion of Mercy Street to other neighborhoods. Day to day leadership at Mercy Street will be passed to the church's new executive director, Ricky Jimmerson.

"We have a very capable leader in Ricky, and a far more capable operator than I am," Hill said. "His strategic programming background coupled with his heart for shepherding people in the West Dallas community will allow Mercy Street to grown in new ways."

Mercy Street's long-term partnership with PCBC has created a natural progression for Hill, said Jeff Barber, executive director of Park Cities Presbyterian Church.

"We look forward to Trey's visionary leadership as we anticipate even greater impact for the good of the city," Barber said.