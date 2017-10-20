Millie, Angie Cooper Chair Barbara Bush Foundation’s Celebration of Reading

Cooper Aerobics’ Millie Cooper and her daughter-in-law, Angela “Angie” Cooper have been named event chairs for the 16th Annual Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading, scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Since 2002, the Barbara Bush Foundation and members of the Bush family have joined forces with community leaders, best-selling authors and valued partners to celebrate the power of literacy through the annual Celebration of Reading event.

“For nearly 50 years, the Cooper family has been dedicated to helping people live healthier and more productive lives, not only in Dallas, but around the world,” said Liza McFadden, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. “We are honored by their passionate support and leadership of our Celebration event.”

Known as “The First Lady of Aerobics,” Millie Cooper, along with her husband Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH, “The Father of Aerobics,” has shaped the way Americans view fitness since 1968. She has authored several books focused on women’s health. Her debut book, Aerobics for Women, was co-authored with her husband. Cooper was most recently honored with the Sandi Haddock Impact Award from the American Heart Association for her global efforts to promote physical activity and healthy habits.

Angie Cooper is the chair of The Cooper Institute’s Development Advisory Board and founder of Kids on the Move. A lifelong advocate for physical fitness and an early childhood educator – having taught in three states and overseas – Angie Cooper is currently focused on combining both passions to help children stay active, resulting in improved academic performance.

“The stark reality is that in North Texas, 70 percent of low-income fourth graders cannot read at grade level,” said Angie Cooper. “As a mother and former school teacher, I have seen the direct impact education can have in the lives of children and their families. I am honored to support the Barbara Bush Foundation and its efforts directly aimed at ensuring that every child is given the opportunity to achieve the American dream, while providing access to learning resources and programs critical for success.”

Longtime children’s advocates who worked passionately to end childhood obesity, the Coopers were instrumental in the passage of Senate Bill 530 in Texas, which requires enhanced physical education and fitness testing in schools. The Cooper family operates Cooper Aerobics Center, which encompasses the Cooper Clinic, a multi-specialty preventive medicine practice; Cooper Fitness Center and Cooper Spa, Cooper Complete vitamin supplements, Cooper Wellness Strategies and the Cooper Hotel and Conference Center, all located on the 30-acre tree-lined campus in North Dallas.

The work of the Barbara Bush Foundation is critical now more than ever. By 2030, an estimated one million Dallas County residents will not be literate in English – limiting opportunities and economic prosperity for families and the entire community.

Funds raised from Celebration of Reading support the programs of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which currently offers 20 family literacy programs serving more than 700 students and families in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. These programs include Teen Trendsetters, a high-impact program that pairs teen mentors with first- or second-grade students who are, on average, half a year behind in reading.

Sponsorships are now available for the 2017 Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading Dallas/Fort Worth event and include exclusive events such as a private luncheon with the guest authors, a VIP reception, and preferred seating at the reading event. Individual tickets will be available at a later date. To pre-register, email [email protected]